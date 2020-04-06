Montblanc MB01 over-ear headphones exude design perfection

The world of wireless headphones dominated by strong players like Bang & Olufsen, Bose and Sennheiser, has one primary ranking factor – the audio performance. Perhaps, other considerations like design and bling also come into play but audiophiles give more weightage to what they can hear between the ears. In such a world, here comes Montblanc MB01 smart travel over-ear wireless headphones with premium looks.

These smart headphones clearly focus on the design aspect, tailor-made for the higher segment of the society who like to show off their opulent accessories. But the question arises, can the company, known for its expensive pens and leather goods, shake up the competition offering feature-rich headphones for a much lesser price?

Montblanc MB01 designed to impress

If luxurious travel is the first consideration, Montblanc MB01 is the right companion for you. Its ergonomic, lightweight design extenuated by the skilfully-crafted soft leather earcups and sublime use of polished metal compares to none other.

The foldable headphones have a flexible arch-shaped hinge draped in shiny metal coating which gives them a muscular look. Weighing only 10 ounces, it’s crafted in aluminum. The silicone matte finish provides it with looks to fall for.

Impressive sound quality and features

MB 01 headphones are engineered in collaboration with sound expert Alex Rosson, so a balanced soundscape is guaranteed. This is further proved by the inclusion of Qualcomm QCC5124 chip, which controls the 40 mm neodymium dynamic drivers.

There’s Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, adaptive aptX and AAC codecs support and of course active noise cancellation. MB 01 has a playback duration of 20 hours and can be charged via the USB-C cable. Another USB-C-to-analogue 3.5mm cable is included to go wired in case the juice runs out.

Montblanc MB 01 headphones are available in three color combinations – black silver, white silver and gold brown for a price tag of approximately $650.