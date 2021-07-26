Montblanc Writers Edition fountain pen collection pays homage to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The German luxury goods company, Montblanc has unveiled a Writers Edition fountain pen collection that pays tribute to the Scottish explorer, doctor and brilliant writer, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The legendary literary figure wrote 200 novels, short stories and poems, and created Sherlock Holmes – one of the most intriguing figures in the literary history.

The Montblanc Writers Edition Sir Arthur Conan Doyle fountain pen collection includes four unique pens, taking inspiration from the writer’s unusual life and work. It features the Writers Edition Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Limited Edition 8, the Limited Edition 97, the Limited Edition 1902 and the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Writers Edition.

Homage to Doyle

The limited edition focuses on detail, offering subtle design hints that tell Doyle’s captivating tales. Each pen features a magnifying glass-shaped clip paying tribute to Detective Sherlock Holmes, a custom illustration of Doyle carved on the nib and distinct elements to signify the individual theme of each pen.

Made from blue-gray resin, the edition conjures the distinguished atmosphere of the Victorian London, where Sherlock Holmes solved most of his cases. The initials JB inscribed under the PVD-coated magnifying glass-shaped clip pays tribute to Joseph Bell, who inspired Doyle to create the brilliant character of Sherlock Holmes.

Montblanc Limited Writers Edition

The signature edition is fitted in blue ruthenium ornamented with a pattern based on Sherlock Holmes’ plaid coat. The Limited Edition 1902 fountain pen is clad in dark brown lacquer and resembles the infamous pipe of the detective.

The Limited Edition 97 highlights a mosaic street map cask that resembles stained-glass windows – which is probably inspired from “The Hound of Baskervilles.” A Limited Edition 8 is inspired by the author’s exploring years, when he was whaling in the Arctic Circle at the age of 20.

Montblanc also offers a matching set of accessories that includes a velvet stationary notebook, ink holder and single leather pouch. If you are a true literary fan, you have to own this amazing selection.