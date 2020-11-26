Much-awaited movies and TV shows releasing in December 2020

Nearly all of us have spent this year curled up inside our houses, watching movies and TV shows on various streaming services. While almost everyone will be delighted at the end of this horrible year, some of the much-awaited movie titles and TV shows are coming out in December – marking a good end to a bad year.

Although many big titles pushed back their releases, a few have made debut online. Various star-studded stories weaved impeccably, will be available in theaters (where cinemas have opened) and on online platforms.

Movies releasing in December

Upcoming movies are bringing a wide range of genres to the screen – it has got thriller, superheroes, sci-fi, anime, and comedies. The most anticipated title of this year has been the second installment of Gal Godot’s “Wonder Woman,” which was first scheduled to release earlier this year. This blockbuster will be making its debut on HBO Max on December 12, and in theaters on Christmas.

Many other big titles will be released in the coming month – including “Mank” (Netflix) and “Nomadland” (cinemas) on December 4; “Let Them All Talk” (HBO Max) on December 10; star-studded “The Prom” (Netflix) on December 11; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), “Coming 2 America” (Amazon Prime) and “The Father” (theaters) on December 18; “Midnight Sky” (Netflix) on December 23.

The Christmas Day will bring “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime), “Promising Young Woman” (theaters), “One Night in Miami” (theaters), “News of the World” (theaters) and “Soul” (Disney+) to entertain you.

Upcoming TV shows

The streaming services have been busy with devising both – new TV series and subsequent seasons of popular shows. Many exciting plots will be releasing next month to keep you company as the year ends.

“The Hardy Boys” (Hulu) will be available to stream on December 4, while a two-episode special titled “Euphoria, The Christmas Special” (HBO Max) will be released on December 6. The “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime) will return with its Season 5, the TV adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Stand” will release on CBS All Access on December 17; whereas telling a series of famous Julia Quinn novels, “Bridgerton” (Netflix) will be available to watch on December 25.