Must-visit drive-in movie theaters in US: See which one is near you

Drive-in theaters are having a renaissance, exhibiting mankind’s love for nostalgia. The classic form of cinema structure comprising a large outdoor movie screen, a projection booth, a concession stand, and a large parking area for automobiles, has been recapturing its popularity amid the pandemic.

There was a time when there were more than 4,000 drive-ins across the US, while there are fewer than 400 today. These remnants of the past may come back out of design, but they will restore their place with the original charm and cozy seat assignments. Here are a few drive-in movie theaters in the US.

Hull’s Drive-In – Lexington, Virginia

Situated in Lexington, Hull’s Drive-In is one of the seven drive-in theaters that are still operational in Virginia. It is one of the only two non-profit drive-in theaters in the US.

The theater opened on August 1950, named as the Lee Drive-In. Seven years later, Mr. Sebert Hull of Buena Vista assumed ownership and ran the newly renamed Hull’s Drive-In for the next four decades.

In 1999, a community group called Hull’s Angels raised funds for the upgrading of this then crumbling drive-in property. It reopened in 2000 to become the first non-profit drive-in theaters in the US, allowing people to enjoy movies under the stars.

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theater – Montclair, California

Originally called “The Mission” for its location on Mission Blvd in the city of Montclair, California, the Mission Tiki Theater opened as a single screen drive-in in 1956. In 1976, the theater expanded to four screens.

Tiki-themed concession stands surrounded by palm trees and menu items filled with favorite American movies, making the trip to this drive-in theater worth your while.

Four Brothers – Amenia, New York

Four Brothers is a relatively newly built drive-in, which opened in 2013, but its design takes inspiration from the 1960s. Capturing the spirit of the era, the founders picked a rocket as their logo because they believe it signifies the ingenuity of Americans during the 1960s. Currently, double features from 4K projectors are running in Four Brothers.

Delsea Drive-In – Vineland, New Jersey

Built in 1949, closed in 1987, and then reopened in 2004, the Delsea Drive-In is located in Vineland, New Jersey. Blending the nostalgia of the drive-in movie theater with contemporary technologies, Delsea Drive-In provides affordable family fun for people of all ages.

This Garden State beauty is the only drive-in theater left in New Jersey and caters to today’s movie-goers with healthier, gluten-free and Atkins-friendly food options.

Greenville Drive-In – Greenville, New York

The Greenville Drive-In in Greene County, part of New York’s Northern Catskills, is beautifully decorated with socially distanced bales of hay, delightful vintage pickup truck, VW bus popcorn holders and old-school speakers. The Greenville Drive-In opened in June 1959. It is a single screen, originally with a 500-car capacity. It was equipped with digital projection in 2015.