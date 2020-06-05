Must-watch football documentaries if you’re missing the kick-off

It’s not easy being a football fan these days – especially when almost all leagues and championships have been called off or postponed and your love for the game is mellowing down in the confines of the couch.

If you have a fad for the game that needs some thirst-quenching, get hold of your TV remote or your laptop trackpad and search for the finest documentaries to watch related to the game. If you’re uncertain of which ones to score, kick off the journey with my roundup of the favorite football documentaries.

The Class of ’92

Whether you’re a Manchester United supporter or not, you can’t help but appreciate the dominance Sir Alex Ferguson’s team comprising David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil and Gary Neville had on the game. If you want to see the rise of these six supremely talented 14-year-old footballers to global sporting superstardom and lifelong friendship; The Class of ’92 (2013) is a must watch. The film covers the period 1992-1999 – right from when they tasted fame for the first time with success at the Youth Cup in ’92 up to Manchester United’s Premier League title in ’99.

Barca Dreams

There is hardly a football fan who doesn’t love the tiki-taka style of football characterized by La Liga club Barcelona. Though its development and influence dates back to Johan Cruyff’s tenure as manager, it was lifted to new heights by the exceptional team under the reigns of Pep Guardiola. The documentary revolves around this statement style, the history, and philosophies governing the most popular and admired football clubs. It also highlights the implausible winning streak of the football club under Guardiola.

Matthews

Known as ‘The Wizard of Dribble’, Sir Stanley Matthews the first professional footballer to be knighted and still remains the only footballer to be knighted while still playing the game. Matthews is an incredible true story of the life and career of the former Stoke City winger who had a mammoth career that spanned over some 33 years. This tale, narrated by friends and journalist is not just about the on field genius of Sir Stanley but also his off-field contribution to the beautiful game.