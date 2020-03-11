Netflix renews third and final season of Lost In Space

Netflix is bringing Lost In Space to an end with third season that will likely air next year. The streamer has renewed the show for third season to premiere in 2021.

The new season will mark the last journey of epic intergalactic adventure of the Robinson family. Series executive producer/showrunner Zack Estrin revealed in a statement that this was always the plan.

Trilogy of Robinsons Story

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith…and The Robot. And of course, Debbie the Chicken.” Estrin shared.

While Lost In Space is coming to an end, Estrin’s work relationship with Netflix is not. Apparently, Zack Estrin has signed a multi-year overall deal to produce new series exclusively for Netflix.

Epic Adventure in Deep Space

A modern reimagining of the classic 1960s science fiction series by the same name, it follows an action-packed and visually spectacular story of Robinsons on a mission to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system.

The first season of Lost In Space got off to a flyer in April 2018 and gathered 3.16 million viewers overall on its first day of release, which marked Netflix’s third-best premier-day viewership of the year behind Season 2 of Stranger Things and movie Bright.

The second season was released in December 2019, which did not land on any of Netflix’s Top 10 charts but the family’s struggle to survive in the dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination, did coerce for the third season.

Thrilling adventures of the Robinsons are expected to continue in the series finale. The premiere date is still to be announced.