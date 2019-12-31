Netflix shares Most Popular, Most Viewed Movies and TV Shows of 2019

You may not be watching TV these days or have not decided to renew your cable subscription but we’re pretty sure you’re on Netflix. Media streaming is beating traditional channels, cables, and networks as more people are moving to the media service provider. It’s not the only streaming service in the world today but it is perhaps the most popular.

It’s a personal favorite and I don’t mind the monthly fee. I can’t say how often I watch because this month has been very busy but I do watch from time to time—even binge-watch if there is something really interesting.

Netflix is ending the year by coming up with several lists of some of the Best or Most Popular titles that reached them. The over-all most popular release was “Murder Mystery” starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The most popular TV series was “Stranger Things” (Season 3) while “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” was named as the most-viewed non-fiction this 2019.

Netflix has defined “popular” as most viewed within 28 days of its release in 2019—with the viewer watching at least two full minutes of the shows or movies. Check out the lists below:

Top 10 Most Popular That Premiered in 2019

1. Murder Mystery

2. Stranger Things 3

3. 6 Underground

4. The Incredibles 2

5. The Irishman

6. The Witcher

7. Triple Frontier

8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

9. The Umbrella Academy

10. The Highwayman

“The Incredibles 2” was the only non-Netflix title that reached the overall top 10. A personal favorite, “The Witcher” starring Henry Cavill, was a newcomer but still reached the top 10 list.

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019

1. “Stranger Things 3”

2. “The Witcher”

3. “The Umbrella Academy”

4. “Dead to Me”

5. “You: Season 2”

6. “When They See Us”

7. “Unbelievable: Limited Series”

8. “Sex Education”

9. “13 Reasons Why: Season 3”

10. “Raising Dion”

Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019

1. “Murder Mystery”

2. “6 Underground”

3. “The Incredibles 2”

4. “The Irishman”

5. “Triple Frontier”

6. “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

7. “The Highwaymen”

8. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

9. “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2”

10. “Secret Obsession”

Top 10 Most Popular Nonfiction Releases of 2019

1. “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

2. “Jailbirds”

3. “Rhythm + Flow”

4. “You vs. Wild”

5. “Nailed It! Season 3”

6. “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed”

7. “Awake: The Million Dollar Game”

8. “Sugar Rush Christmas”

9. “Prank Encounters”

10. “Sugar Rush: Season 2”

There you go. That’s a lot of movies and TV shows to watch and be updated with. We haven’t seen most of the titles here but we’ll add them to our list.