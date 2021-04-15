Maison Margiela Tabi Loafers look painted on haphazardly

The name Maison Margiela is synonymous with haute couture. Others will say it is all about experimental fashion. We believe it is more of the latter if we are too look at the previous designs of shoes and sneakers we’ve seen.

A few weeks ago, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C was announced. That was a couple of months after the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto was announced. This time, another pair is ready from the fashion house with design that will make you wonder.

Maison Margiela Painted Tabi Loafers Design

Meet the Maison Margiela Painted Tabi Loafers. The Tabi style seems to be a favorite but this isn’t a pair of sneakers. It’s a pair of loafers meant to be worn for more formal events—or not.

The name actually describes the pair— Painted Tabi Loafers. It has the tabi boot style on the toe box. It appears to be a black pair of loafers but has been painted on with white paint as demonstrated by the brush strokes.

Maison Margiela Tabi Loafers Available

The painted on look gives that random, distressed look of the tabi loafers and one that’s been painted with energy and gusto just by looking at the strokes. The outsole though looks clean and premium in tan leather. Tan leather material can also be found on the internal sides and footbed.

The tongue has the classic penny loafer design although not really obvious. The heels show single stitches like most classic loafers we know.





The Maison Margiela Painted Tabi Loafers cost £715 which is around $985. You can get a pair from Dover Street Market London.