Footwear

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 now up for sale

June 11, 2021

New Balance seems to be really making a dent in the sneakerhead subculture. It’s not just new Nike or Adidas pairs that people are anticipating for. Many people are also now waiting for what new design New Balance has to offer.

New Balance has also grown quite a following especially after several successful collaborations. We have seen a few like those with Jaden Smith, Bodega, Auralee, and Randomevent. Old and new silhouettes are always given new iterations and colors. The latest is from the Fuel Cell line. 

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 perfect for running

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2

The New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 is one pair of innovative race shoes. It’s definitely for the runners. It’s actually a newer version of the RC Elite released last year. This time, it offers more comfort with the underfoot cushioning that also absorbs shock.

Making the pair more attractive is the  full-length carbon plate. The violet  of the upper looks very vibrant. It’s knitted, offering a more breathable and lightweight design. 

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 Design 

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 Where to Buy

The 3D-printed medial isn’t just for the shoes to look good. It’s there for support when you need to run longer distances. 

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 is listed at  £209.99 or $224.99 in the US. You can purchase online and from select retailers. 

You May Also Like

Coca-Cola ASICS GEL-Quantum Launch

Asics x Coca Cola Gel Quantum 90 Tokyo dropping soon

Reebok Instapump Furys Video Game Console

Reebok Instapump Fury Digital Glow, Morning Fog now available

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.