New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 now up for sale

New Balance seems to be really making a dent in the sneakerhead subculture. It’s not just new Nike or Adidas pairs that people are anticipating for. Many people are also now waiting for what new design New Balance has to offer.

New Balance has also grown quite a following especially after several successful collaborations. We have seen a few like those with Jaden Smith, Bodega, Auralee, and Randomevent. Old and new silhouettes are always given new iterations and colors. The latest is from the Fuel Cell line.

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 perfect for running

The New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 is one pair of innovative race shoes. It’s definitely for the runners. It’s actually a newer version of the RC Elite released last year. This time, it offers more comfort with the underfoot cushioning that also absorbs shock.

Making the pair more attractive is the full-length carbon plate. The violet of the upper looks very vibrant. It’s knitted, offering a more breathable and lightweight design.

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 Design

The 3D-printed medial isn’t just for the shoes to look good. It’s there for support when you need to run longer distances.

New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2 is listed at £209.99 or $224.99 in the US. You can purchase online and from select retailers.