New Balance XC-72 Blue Yellow version dropping soon

New Balance has got a fresh new offering. It seems the famous American sports footwear and apparel brand is into offering fresh colorways and designs.

After the New Balance 992 Aqua Blue, here is the New Balance XC-72. The pair also looks refreshing in Yellow, Blue, and White. The casual pair combines the aesthetics of hiking footwear and retro runners.

New Balance XC-72 New Colorway

The new colorway is a bit sporty and different from the more colorful Casablanca collection of the same silhouette. The new iteration shows us what lifestyle means to New Balance.

New Balance XC-72 can be a follow-up to the highly-successful models like the 57/40, 237 , and 327. The upper uses mesh and suede as the main materials. The midfoot is mesh while the heels, eyestays, and toeboxes are in suede.

New Balance XC-72 Design

The heel shows some black suede while the large N logo is a nice contrast in white. The yellow color of the tongue runs through the toebox and extends to the outsole.

The blue shades you see differ from light blue-green to oceanic blue to sport blue. The heel clip is rubberized so you know the shoes are stable. The midsoles become square and wide on the heel part but is slimmer on the forefoot.

The outsoles alone look attractive in two tone. One half is gum rubber with a toothed trail pattern. In the middle is the yellow streak coming from the toebox. The other half is a black nubbed tread.







New Balance XC-72 in Blue and Yellow will be available next week, August 20. Price tag reads $130.