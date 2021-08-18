New Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona Sneakers introduced

The Pharell and Adidas collaboration has proven to be a success every time there is a new release. The American rapper and artist is definitely making waves among the sneakerheads.

We have featured a number of Pharell x Adidas sneakers. We remember the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Clear Aqua. There was also the Adidas x Pharrell Williams PW Superstar PK.

Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona

The new collaborative sneaker is the Humanrace Sičhona. It’s a simple silhouette that showcases Pharrell’s Humanrace brand. This time, the focus of the pair is on the culture, customs, and traditions of the American Dakota tribe.

The first colorway is Team Royal Blue/Easy Coral/Clear Aqua. It’s mainly royal blue on a material mad with “direct inject casting”. It also features Primeknit upper that appears to be molded into the TPU midsole.

Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona Blue Colorway

Adidas has used its Futurenatural technology for cushioning. The midfoot features a Humanrace branding. Some more branding can be found on the insoles and tongue tabs. More Humanrace typography branding are found on the outsole.

To promote the pair, there is the “I am Dakota, We are Dakota” campaign. It’s directed by an Indigenous creator named Josué Rivas who is an expert in visual storytelling and education. The campaign features several tribe members. Sičhona relates to an indigenours phrase that actually means “connecting to the earth”—“barefoot” for the Dakotans.









The Pharrell x adidas Humanrace Sičhona Team Royal Blue/Easy Coral/Clear Aqua will be available starting August 27 on select stores and retailers. Expect this release to be part of the Confirmed “Members Week” which is a new thing from the sports brand.