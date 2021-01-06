New Balenciaga Speed Trainer Colorway now available

Sneakerheads aren’t always about the top sports brands in the world. There are those that care for high-fashion brands especially now that more are releasing specially-designed sneakers and rubber shoes. Balenciaga has hopped on the bandwagon, releasing unique and limited-edition sneakers.

Last year, we saw those Balenciaga Toe Sneakers. For 2021, it’s kicking off the year with a new iteration of the Speed Trainer. The series has been a signature footwear of the brand. It’s getting a new design but has maintained its all-black theme.

All-Black Balenciaga Sneakers

The new Balenciaga Speed Trainer Colorway comes with new graphics embedded onto the recycled and knitted upper. There is a white “B” logo on the side. Over the bridge of the is a bold white “10” text below “balenciaga”.

The pair is Made in Italy. You will see the classic, all-caps “BALENCIAGA” logo on the insole. The technical upper is all set in black like the lower heels and the molded sole. No doubt, the all-black fashion of Balenciaga’s Speed Trainer is very well demonstrated by this pair.

Get Ready for Balenciaga Speed Trainers for 2021

Balenciaga is now offering the Speed Trainers. You can now avail of the pair from the online store of Balenciaga. The new pair of Balenciaga Speed Trainers is priced at $895.





Apart from Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton has also ventured into the stylish sneakers game with the Louis Vuitton x Lucien Clarke “A View” skate sneakers. Burberry also launched the TB Monogram Arthur Sneakers and the Animal Print and Signature Check Low-Top Sneaker last year.