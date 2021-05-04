Reebok Kamikaze II Low Alert Yellow now available in Japan

There is no stopping Reebok even if it has some issues with Adidas. The latter has acquired the sports brand some fifteen years ago only to sell it again. This topic is a bit controversial but we won’t discuss it because really, we’re more concerned about what new designs are available from Reebok.

Just recently, we saw that Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford. Last month, there was that Reebok Classic Leather Stoner made ready to celebrate 4/20. Several collabs with Reebok have been featured before like the Vetements Reebok Spike Runner 200 and the Reebok x Tom and Jerry Footwear Collection.

Reebok Kamikaze II Low gets new vibrant colorway

The Reebok Kamikaze II Low which is a popular silhouette is getting a new iteration. Mainly, the colorway is ready for summer. The popular jagged design is still present, making it one attractive pair. The vibrant yellow and contrasting black combination is even more perfect for catching the attention of others on the street.

The Reebok Kamikaze II has a high-cut version but this one here appears more friendly to use every day. A version released last year proved to be popular with its blue, white, black, and neon colorway.

Reebok Kamikaze II Low Design

This time, the Reebok Kamikaze II Low Alert Yellow features a combination of black, yellow, and gray. The jagged black part features a yellow contrast sitching. The heels feature a black overlay while the tongues are set in yellow with the Reebook branding on top.







On the forefoot, you will see Rebook’s logo. The outsoles boast DMX cushioning for comfort. Reebok Kamikaze II “Alert Yellow” can now be purchased from Reebok Japan. The price is set at ¥16,500 JPY which is about $151.