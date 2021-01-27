Reebok Zig Kinetica II to be released in new colorways

Reebok has become prolific the past few months. It’s not as busy as Nike or Adidas but the brand we’ve grown to love is releasing a new iteration of the Zig Kinetica. The line is retrofuturistic with its very modernized ZigTech cushioning system first introduced back in 2010. This year’s first release includes several new colorways of the Zig Kinetica II first announced in Spring 2020.

The Reebok Zig Kinetica line is getting a new addition. The Zig Kinetica II is a special pair that combines a three-piece cushioning setup and a high-concept upper. The cushioning system is decade-old but with a modern twist.

Reebok Zig Kinetica II New Colors

Reebok is offering new color schemes. The technology is more visible now. The pair boasts a stripped-back build wit the upper featuring a synthetic material that appears thin but is strong.

The pair shows some retro style with bold tongues and throats. The midsole tech is what makes the pair a clear winner. The whole midsole system consists of a Floatride Fuel foam, Zig Energy Shell, and Zig Energy Bands.

Zig Kinetica Midsole Makes All the Difference

There’s technology behind the midsole. The first layer is for foot comfort while the second is for the outsole to contract or expand. The third part that houses the Floatride Fuel foam offers protection and durability.











The upper shows wavy lines that are also used across other parts for a more attractive look. The Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 will be available in different colorways: BlackOrange “Digi-scape”, Black/Blue Purple “Digi-scape”, Black/Orange, and Gray/White/Green “ARS”. Reebok Unlocked will release the pair first on February 1 with a $120 price tag. The next day, February 2, you can start getting the shoes from Reebok webstore.