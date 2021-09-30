Nike Air Jordan 12 Royalty unveiled, coming real soon

Nike has got a new pair from Jordan Brand. A new version of Air Jordan 12 is ready. It follows the Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” we saw back in March.

You’re not mistaken. The Nike Air Jordan 12 Royalty definitely looks a lot like the Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”. The latter which came with suede mudguards and other twists gets an updated look with tumbled leather uppers.

The shoes are set in crisp, clean white material. The mudguards again offer a nice contrast in stark black pebbled leather.

Place the Nike Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” beside a “Taxi” and you probably won’t notice the difference. But, of course, sneakerheads know. The Royalty has got the same gold details. Instead of white laces, this pair comes with black.

Nike Air Jordan 12 Royalty Design

The Nike Air Jordan 12 has that signature two-toned color-blocking style. The white and black color combination is nicely presented with those metallic gold finishes that look very regal. The Jumpman badges are debossed on the mid-foot.

Some gold accents are also found on the tongue, heel branding, and insole. The design of the Nike Air Jordan 12 Royalty is rounded off with its rubber outsoles, carbon fiber midfoot plates, and Zoom Air cushioning on the midsoles.







Nike Air Jordan 12 Royalty is priced at $190. You can get a pair from Nike beginning October 9.