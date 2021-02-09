Nike Air Max 90 Golf South Beach colorway announced

The Nike design team will never run out of ideas. It may be tempting to say their work is easy as they only need to change the colors or make a few tweaks here and there but it’s not that simple. The right design, right silhouette, and the right color combination matter. The timing of release is also very important.

The latest from the top sports brand is the Nike Air Max 90 Golf in a new colorway. After the UNDERCOVER x Nike OverBreak SP that will soon be ready in four colorways, here is the classic Nike Air Max 90 in some neon coloring. Perhaps the colors will remind you of the Nike GO FlyEase shoes, or at least, the White-Celestine Blue-Volt version.

Nike Air Max 90 Golf coming with bright neon colors

The Nike Air Max 90 Golf new colorway will now remind you of Florida and its beaches. If you frequent Miami, remember those aqua blue and pink colors of the hotels. Nike used them for this new iteration of the Air Max 90 Golf, joining the white mesh bases and the grey and black leather panels.

The Nike Air Max 90 G remains as another OG runner. It still boasts the Air technology plus the waterproof veneer and traction. The Max Air unit is found inside the heel cushioning while the colorful midsole is still foam. All these and more make the pair a classic winner given a new life with bright neon colors.

Not Just for Golfing

It still is great for golf but of course, we know sneakerheads will buy this even without an official golf reason. The new Nike Air Max 90 Golf in the South Beach colors only costs $130 so we’re certain it may be difficult to cop a pair at retail price. The pair will be easily sold out.







No exact information on availability but we can expect this to be sold on Nike’s website and select shoe stores around the world. Let’s wait and see.