Supreme X Nike Air Max Plus may be in the works

Nike and Supreme’s love for each other will always be there. The two top brands in the world today are considered the most popular when it comes to shoes and fashion although they have a certain type of audience. Nike targets mainly several sports enthusiasts while Supreme is more known for the skateboarding and hip hop culture.

The two are constantly working together. In fact, just recently, they introduced the Supreme Nike Air Force 1 low coming this Spring 2020.

Yet Another Supreme and Nike Collaboration

The next collaboration may be out this year in the form of a familiar silhouette. Rumor has it the Supreme x Nike’s next offering will be a familiar line—the Air Max Plus.

The next Supreme Nike Air Max Plus may be available in three colorways. There is no confirmation yet but the information is from @pyleaks. The next product is also expected to be available during the holiday season so we still have a long time to wait.

Supreme X Nike Air Max Plus in Three Colorways

The three colorways for the Supreme Nike Air Max Plus are as follows: Hyper Grape/Varsity Maize, University Red/Varsity Maize, and a very basic Black. Take things with a pinch of salt because Nike or Supreme hasn’t made an announcement yet.

All these are just speculations. We’re certain another collaboration will be released for this year, maybe something in Fall.

Don’t look for images and other details because the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus doesn’t commercially exist yet. It may already be a concept or in the final stages of approval so we’ll try to watch out for any related news.

For now, we recommend the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1. Check out the older Air Max Plus versions and be inspired. Who knows how Supreme or Nike will make the shoes different and interesting this time.