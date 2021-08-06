Footwear

Nike Air Woven Court Purple gets a little bit neutral

August 6, 2021

Sometimes, we’re on the lookout for shoes and sneakers with more neutral and simpler designs. We’re not always after the ones with quirky and bold designs. So here’s our latest find.

After that very striking Power Rangers Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa, here is a pair that has a subdued tone but one that can still be attractive on the streets. A couple of months ago, we saw the Nike Air Woven Multi-Color Sneakers in different striking colors. This time, the silhouette  offers the woven textile upper in Black/Court Purple.

New Colorway for the Nike Air Woven  

Nike Air Woven Court Purple Medium Olive Where to Buy

The new colorway features  “Court Purple” and “Medium Olive” accents on the mainly Black sneakers. The kicks still feature the base layer in basket weave design. 

The color accents are placed on the mid-foot in X design. The heel panel is suede for a more classy look. On the tongues and heels are some suede pieces shaped like a shield. 

Nike Air Woven Court Purple/Medium Olive Design

Nike Air Woven Court Purple Medium Olive

On the tongue, you see a white Swoosh that appears to be embossed. The midsoles are mainly white. Towards the heel, you will see a debossed Air. 

  • Nike Air Woven Court Purple Medium Olive Launch
  • Nike Air Woven Court Purple Medium Olive Price
  • Nike Air Woven Court Purple Medium Olive Release

Nike Japan will sell the phone soon with a ¥19,250 price tag. That is about $175 in the United States. 

