Nike Jordan Brand Delta 2 to be released soon

Of course, Nike’s Jordan Brand is expected to drop new designs regularly. We may have missed several iterations and colorways as there are plenty of them but we focus our attention on the more attractive and interesting pairs. The latest is this from the Delta line.

The last Nike Jordan Brand Delta sneakers we showcased was the Jordan Delta SP Sail/Photo Blue-White. The pair was shown off around the same time last year. The newest iteration is the Jordan Brand Delta 2.

Jordan Delta Men’s Shoe Line Gets a New Entry

The name is simple and the new design is fresh. It still boasts that familiar Delta construction but this pair has that retro-futuristic look and feel. As usual, the Jordan Brand has experimented on the details and textures.

This one though looks a bit bulkier compared to last year’s version. The colors used are a mix of White, Metallic Silver, Sesame, and Flash Crimson. The toebox and synthetic midfoot are set in white but with dotted details.

Nike Jordan Delta 2 Design

Both lateral areas show a “JORDAN” spellout across in crooked formation. The tan suede and black nubuck outline the lateral sides. The heel tabs are in Flash Crimson just above the black and and cool ocean blue suede.

The lateral eyestays carry a Flash Crimson tag with a black Jumpman logo. The tongue tag is also set in red. On the waist, you will see a debossed ’23’ which is obviously a nod to Michael Jordan. The rubber outsoles are icy blue, topped by white React foam midsoles.









The Nike Jordan Delta 2 will be sold for $115. The pair will be available in the next few weeks. Check out the Nike webstore.