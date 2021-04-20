Nike KD 14 Black/White launched with one-piece midfoot strap

Sneakerheads with everything Nike on their minds have a new flash from the past sort of experience ebbing and flowing in the new silhouette dropped in the NBA star Kevin Durant’s signature shoe line.

This fourteenth edition model dubbed KD 14 brings to life something that had been missing from this line of basketball shoes for seven last pairs. Yes, the pair brings back the much-appreciated mid-foot strap that had lost its relevance since the KD 7.

Nike KD 14

The court ready-look is much cleaner and simple, visibly like the first two iterations of Kevin Durant pairs in collaboration with Nike. That said, it has an overlying statement, which is, as discussed earlier, delivered with the mid-foot strap.

According to the explanation by the brand, the signature strap, especially on the medial side – where it has a ventilated construction – is inspired by the Air Presto. It however extends all the way to the lateral with the Swoosh branding wrapping up the tail-end here.

The construction and more









For enhanced responsiveness, the KD 14 is released with the full-length Zoom Air Strobels – first introduced to the lineup with the signature model KD 12 – and it features engineered mesh upper, which makes layering graphics for colorway easier. These feature overlays that epitomize KD’s off court interest in art, music and tech.

The KD 14 was first delivered by Nike in “Black/White” globally with retail now open for North America starting April 14. The pair is priced at $150. There is also an interesting KD14 Cyber colorway, which is sadly available in Greater China alone.