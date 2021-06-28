Nike NBA 75th Anniversary Dunk Low first look

Nike and NBA share a long and deep relation. This collaboration is taking a stride into celebratory status with a new pair of Nike Dunk Low that’s especially designed for the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

This year NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary, colloquially called the diamond anniversary. NBA which was founded on June 6, 1946, has a fanbase largely influenced by the Nike Dunk Lows, and the new silhouette designed to mark the momentous occasion is going to give them a worthy option.

The design

The first pictures of the never seen before Nike Dunk Low designed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NBA has been released. The images are pretty intriguing and give out the layout and make of the celebratory design.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low can be seen in sail upper highlighting the toe box, laterals and the tongue padding. The sail-based upper is complimented by striking red and black overlays. The tongue features a tag with an NBA logo and 75th anniversary written on it.

Availability

The new Nike Dunk Low, seen with Nike branding on the heel, is ceremonial decorated with a diamond inscribed on the lace dubrae. Reportedly a second colorway of the shoe could be launched alongside this silhouette.

Taking of launch; Nike has not mentioned an official release date as of yet. The Nike NBA 75th anniversary Dunk Low is however unofficially expected to be announced sometime in October.