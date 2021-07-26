Nike Space Hippie 04 Light Bone now available in Japan

Not to be confused with the Nike Space Jam, the top sports fashion brand has a new iteration of the Nike Space Hippie. Perhaps the timing of the release is just right but the Space Hippie collection has a unique style that stands out.

In February last year, just before the rest of the world was put on lockdown, Nike went more friendlier with the environment by introducing the Nike Space Hippie collection. It was introduced as a ‘green’ offering with the very low carbon footprint.

Nike Space Hippie Gets a New Iteration

We said before the Nike Space Hippie Experiment had potential to go big ang over a year later, a new version is ready. Check out this Nike Space Hippie 04 Light Bone.

This new version is still designed with sustainability in mind. The environment-friendly line from Nike features the Space Hippie 04 as one of its more popular models. The new colorway, Light Bone, is expected to sell fast.

Nike Space Hippie 04 Light Bone Design

As with the original release, the base laters are made from 75% recycled plastic bottles, yarn scraps, and tees. The design is minimalist in some ways as there are subtle accents.

The orange Nike Swooshes are bright—a perfect contrast to the neutral “Olive Grey” hue Nike on the heel and another Swoosh on the other side. The white midsoles add to the simplicity of the design while the Swoosh retro pinwheel logo is found on the volt green liners of the shoes.







Nike Japan now sells the Nike Space Hippie 04 Light Bone. Price tag reads ¥15,400. That’s about $140 in the United States.