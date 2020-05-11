Nike’s Kobe VI Protro sneakers could be reissued in 2021

While Nike Mamba fury is 2020’s tribute to the legendary Basketball star Kobe Bryant, it’s been anticipated that in 2021, the Kobe VI will be reissued in Protro style. “Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were,” said Bryant.

The Eric Avar designed Kobe VI lineup was first released in 2010-2011. The sneakers range came in vibrant colorway with zoom air units placed at the heel and the toe with a memory foam midsole and comforting outsole. A significant feature was the snake skin scaled polyurethane upper, representing Bryant’s venomous Black Mamba on-court persona.

The signature retro colorway to be revived

It’s anticipated that a vibrant range of traditional colorway of Kobe VI sneaker line will be revived and re-launched to the market. The comeback of colorway style from the brands historic “All-star” lineup, the highly revered Christmas day “Grinch”, the original “Del Sol” along with the “Think Pink” that were designed for Breast cancer awareness, are being predicted to feature in the Kobe VI Protro 2021 .

According to a tweet by Soleheatonfeet, along with the other popular Kobe VI silhouettes re-entering in Protro form, the iconic “3D Hollywood” one of the three All-Star colorways will be enjoying the comeback as well. This signature colorway was released during the celebration of 2011 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles.

The Performance retro

Protro is concept of performance retro coined by Kobe, the idea is to constantly improve along the course. Ever since Zoom Kobe 1 the Protro series have also evolved constantly.

With no formal information from Nike, it’s believed that the original Kobe signed design profile will not see much alteration. Swoosh has not yet revealed the 2021 drop date either, however, the return of Kobe VI to Protro lineup will highlight the ballgame sprit amidst Kobe-Nike fans.