Official Harry Potter flagship store opening this summer in New York

Believe it or not, Harry Potter is almost 20 years old. No, we’re not talking about the famous Hogwarts wizard. We’re talking about the first installment of the franchise. ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was released in November 2001. This means next year, fans will celebrate two decades of magic.

We can expect many Harry Potter gimmicks—both official and non-official. Later this summer, a Wizarding World of Harry Potter Store will open in New York. It will be a flagship store and will be the first official ever. It will be easier to remember because it is situated right next to the Flatiron building at 935 Broadway, Manhattan.

Add This to Your New York Itinerary

Your first time trip to New York can be more exciting than ever especially if you’re a fan. You may want to wait for summer, in time for its opening.

This may not be the first Harry Potter-themed store but it is the biggest in the world. This could be a pilgrimage for any fan out there.

The Harry Potter flagship store isn’t just a store where you can shop for merchandise but it will also offer interactive experiences. A lot of photo opportunities can be found and we guarantee you, you will stay inside for hours.

Warner Bros. is happily working on this project together with other partners. After 12 years since the last movie installment ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ was released, real fans are still craving for all things Harry Potter.

More Magical Experiences

There are a lot of Harry Potter merch and spots to experience. ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is presently in Broadway. It’s only a spinoff play but is drawing a crowd of fans at the Lyric Theater. We also remember the Harry Potter sneaker collection by Vans released last year.

The very large Harry Potter flagship store will cover over 20,000 square feet (1,858 sq. m.). Not many details have been revealed by Warner Bros. but expect more magic.

We’re crossing our fingers JK Rowling and the majority of the cast will be there during launch. If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, this will be the best time to introduce the magical series to your kids.