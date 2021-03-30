Omega De Ville Trésor Power Reserve features exciting dial, case material

For 2021, Omega has rolled out a slew of new models – combining new materials and designs – including the first use of patent-pending Bronze Gold alloy on a Seamaster 300.

Besides, the latest addition to the brand’s De Ville Trésor collection is the new subdial display, which is designed to entice classic watch fans. The attractive slim De Ville Trésor is Omega’s new display of simplicity and elegance, with use of new subdial layout and material.

Classic revision, new look

Omega introduced the Trésor for the first time in 1949 and since the gold cased, slim watch has been a model of choice for many watch enthusiasts. Reliving on the heritage, the new De Ville Trésor Power Reserve comes in a 40mm case made from 18K yellow gold or there is a choice of owning it in 18K Sedna gold make.

The classic reinterpretation comes with a very distinct dial, which features the Omega logo at the 3 o’clock position. This unique positioning of the logo is because of the power reserve display occupying the position at 12 o’clock. Interestingly, a small seconds hand subdial is placed just above 6 o’clock to complete the look of this new Trésor.

Movement and availability

Adding more versatility to the new De Ville Trésor Power Reserve is the choice of different domed dial colors. You get a choice to pick between silver and burgundy dial colors overlaid with polished hands and indexes, under the domed sapphire glass.

The De Ville Trésor Power Reserve is powered by self-winding, in-house Co-Axial Master Chronometer Caliber, visible through the watch’s see-through sapphire caseback. The movement offers 72 hour power reserve, which is tracked by the power reserve subdial.

An excellent example of mechanical beauty, the watch is presented on a leather strap matching the dial color. The polished buckle on the leather strap is also made from the same material used on the case. Omega De Ville Trésor Power Reserve is available for $17,500.