One of two upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” sneakers launching 18 July

Around June every year, Jordan Brand releases new shoes to pay homage to the Quai 54 streeball tournament. This year, this only streetball tournament in the world, may have been pushed back – or maybe even not happen at all – due to the ongoing pandemic condition.

If you’re a fan of Quai 54, you’ll be delighted to know that COVID-19 is not a deterrent to Jordan Brand which is slated to release two new sneakers to mark the event. One of the two Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” colorways will be unveiled this weekend.

Two new colorways









Official images of the two new colorways of “Quai 54″ Air Jordan 6 styles are already amid us. It is only time before we see the sneakers launch officially and can get a grab on our favorite color. The two colorways arriving this year are “Sail/Total Orange-Gum Light Brown-Baroque Brown” and ” Sail/Black-Team Orange-Racer Blue”.

Both the shoes give the Air Jordon 6 Retro a very contemporary look that is not just good from the court, but you can also sport them casually. These new Air Jordan 6s will also see an “Air Jordan 1 Low dressed in “Sail/Team Orange/Baroque Brown Sole” released alongside, SoleCollector notes.

Pricing and availability

According to reports, the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Quai 54” in Sail/Total Orange-Gum Light Brown-Baroque Brown and style code CZ4152-100 will be unveiled this weekend on 18 July for $200.

For the delight of Quai 54 fans, the Sail/Black-Team Orange-Racer Blue colorway of the AJ6 Quai 54 will release in the coming days – a release date has yet to be confirmed. Also, there is no word on the release date of the Air Jordan 1 Low as of now.