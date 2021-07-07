Transformers Optimus Prime high-top trainers are hand-crafted to order

In order to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Autobots heroics in defending their homeworld Cybertron from the evil Decepticons; Zavvi in collaboration with Akedo Footwear and the Transformers franchise has officially launched a pair of limited edition shoes worth every Transformers fan.

The Optimus Prime signature high-top trainers are made to order and will add splendor to any shoe collector’s portfolio. Shoemakers including Puma have previously tried the men’s Optimus Prime sneakers, but the Zavvi’s option is a refreshing take that comes ahead of the launch of the next Transformers movie.

Look and feel

The next in Transformers franchise is the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”– sequel to Bumblebee (2018) – that will star Anthony Ramos and is being directed by Steven Caple Jr. The movie is set to release on June 24 next year.

This official collaborative footwear features a classic logo on the tongue, custom artwork on the lateral and is a true tribute. Each silhouette is handmade and customized for every foot. It comprises high-quality materials such as rubber toe cap and outsole, canvas upper with lace-up fastening and the classic high top design.

Pricing and availability









Since each pair is customized, the Transformers Optimus Prime trainers may go in and out of stock pretty often. Moreover, the stocks are limited because of the silhouette being limited edition make.

So if you’re willing to grab onto one of the legitimately hand-crafted collector’s items with shades of Transformers’ history, you’d want to act fast. The Optimus Prime trainers retail for £49.99 (approx. $70) each.