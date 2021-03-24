OnePlus Watch launched with SpO2, heart rate monitor and two-week backup

If you had been waiting for a true extension of your Android phone for the wrist, the buck should stop at the OnePlus’ newly released smartwatch. Officially unveiled at the company’s virtual launch event, the OnePlus Watch is slated to start retailing in April.

Before you set an eye on this one, let’s just run through the features and specs that will pit the OP Watch against the likes of Apple Watch 6 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – a more appropriate option for Android ecosystem. Set in a circular display the watch rolls out with long battery life and smart health and fitness tracking features.

OnePlus Watch

Launched after countless rumors and leaks, the OnePlus’ first smartwatch features a round stainless steel body comprising 1.39-inch OLED display offering 326ppi resolution. The display is protected by sapphire glass and is paired to two tactile buttons on the right side.

Setting itself into the league of the finest health monitoring smartwatches, the OnePlus Watch offers SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and stress detection. The watch lacks fall detection that Apple and Samsung have included in their latest iterations, but it does support breathing tracker and sedentary reminders.

In addition to keeping constant tabs on heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, the wearable offers tracking for more than 110 different sporting activities and lets you monitor and track the data using the OnePlus Health app. For connectivity, the watch supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and even has a built-in GPS.

More details

Packed with a GB of RAM and 4 gigs of storage, the OnePlus Watch runs RTOS with in-house Watch OS on top. It enables you to take hand-free calls, control music and even the OnePlus TV. To control the TV, the watch can function as a remote control.

Powered by a 405mAh battery the smartwatch touts two weeks of battery life. It supports Wrap Charging and is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. You can treat yourself to a range of interchangeable straps for comfort and luxury. To go on sale on April 14 in silver and black colors, the OnePlus Watch is also expected to launch in a cobalt limited edition later this year. The current variants will start at $159 (INR 16,999).