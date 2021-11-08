Optoma UHZ50 affordable 4K UHD laser projector offers high brightness, color and endless connectivity options

4K laser projectors have evolved to provide people with a new form of cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes. The reason these projectors are still far becoming mainstream is their price!

Hitting the nail on its head, Taiwanese electronics company, Optoma – which has been at the forefront of this technological innovation with models like UHZ65LV – has launched the UHZ50, a smart 4K UHD laser home entertainment projector.

The Optoma UHZ50

The stylish new UHZ50 laser projector is devised to produce vivid 4K UHD resolution picture, delivering crisp and clear movies, shows and games for viewers’ pleasure. The home entertainment projector combines vivid colors and brightness to make it useful in well-lit rooms as well.

As company’s most inexpensive 4K projectors, the Optoma UHZ50, uses the brand’s DuraCore laser and Texas Instruments’ DLP technology to produce sharp 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) image. The projector features 3,000 lumens light output, 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and has a life span of up to 30,000 hours.

Enhancing the picture delivery and quality is the support for HDR10 and HLG, and 100% of the Rec.709 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The Optoma UHZ50 also features Enhanced Gaming Mode, which allows lag-free gaming in 4K at 60Hz and in 1080p at 240Hz refresh rate.

Other details

For connectivity, this new projector – capable of firing up to 300-inches image diagonally – comes with two-built in 10-watt speakers, and has three HDMI 2.0 (including an eARC), and as many USB ports. The home theater projector also gets a 3.5mm audio jack and supports 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

It is even capable of displaying true 3D content from almost any 3D source. Additionally, the Optoma UHZ50 can cast from any media streaming source, smartphone and even features built-in streaming apps, all this for a comforting $2799.