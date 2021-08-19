Oris Big Crown ProPilot Okavango Air Rescue Limited Edition watch is green in celebration

Okavango Air Rescue is a professional medical helicopter rescue service that has been doing a commendable job of evacuating from remote and inaccessible areas of Botswana since 2011. This year the medical airlift service is marking its 10th anniversary and in celebration has collaborated with Oris which has created brilliant memorabilia based on its Big Crown ProPilot.

Inspired by the grasslands of the Okavango delta, this celebratory Oris Big Crown ProPilot Okavango Air Rescue Limited Edition watch is embedded with a special green dial and comes paired to a similar colored strap created by Erika’s Originals.

Oris Okavango Air Rescue

The overall shape and design of the Okavango Air Rescue Limited Edition stay true to the traditional pilot watch from Oris. It boasts a 41mm stainless steel case, which is nicely brushed, and an oversized screw down crown akin to the other ProPilot watches.

The watch features the turbine-like fluted bezel design, which complements the big crown on the side featuring a similar style. The clean and robust case is equipped with sapphire crystal and the Oris watch is water-resistant to 100m. Its caseback features an embossed display of the rescue helicopter in flight over the remote Botswana savanna.

The dramatic approach of the watch lies in the dial within the brushed case and patterned bezel. This green dial is a sublime take on the green watch trend for this one resembles the grasslands of remote Botswana that are secluded and spotless.

Movement and other details

Exclusivity of the Oris Okavango Air Rescue Limited Edition watch’s dial is enhanced further with the Arabic numerals and the enlarged black date window (with white numbers) at 3 o’clock. The watch is powered by Oris 751 automatic movement, which is basically the Sellita SW200-1 and offers an average 38 hour power reserve.

As exciting as the dial is the strap this watch is placed on. Oris basically supplies the limited edition Okavango Air Rescue watch with a single pass leather strap in chestnut brown, but more interesting still is the olive green strap by specialists Erika’s Originals.

Reportedly, only 2,011 examples of the Oris Okavango Air Rescue Limited Edition watch will be made. If you think the green dialed Oris Big Crown ProPilot is what intrigues your fascination, go ahead and take it home for $2,500 now.