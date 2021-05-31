Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph gets two variants in white gold

Patek Philippe Aquanaut watches have been the more youth enticing and sportier option from the Genevan luxury watch manufacturer. The watch range that kicked off in 1997 is now getting a trendier option in white gold.

This is a new take on the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph model, which was first introduced in 2018. It offers a clean, luxurious look and is for the first time ever getting an 18k white gold treatment.

The new look

This 18k white gold cased Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph has the similar 42.2mm diameter, and the watch looks very Aquanaut to say the least. The roundish octagonal bezel polished to highlight the white gold look packs within either a blue or a green dial.

The new blue colored Aquanaut Chronograph is very refined and very modern, while the green – military-styled – watch dial presents a fantastic option in green dialed craze out there. Interestingly the dials are not really flashy as the original stainless steel variant of the Aquanaut Chronograph. The simple white colored Arabic numerals, indices and baton hands accentuate the checkerboard guilloché pattern dual.

Movement, pricing and more

Both dial options of the white gold Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph retain the 60-minute chronograph subdial – that resembles the bezel shape – at 6 o’clock. These are powered by PP’s own CH 28-520 C automatic flyback chronograph movement, which beats at the rate of 28,800 bph and offers up to 55 hours of power reserve.

The Aquanaut Chronograph measuring 11.9mm in thickness features a sapphire crystal caseback and is water-resistant up to 120 meters. The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph in 18k white gold comes paired with a composite strap matching the dial color and is priced at approximately $69,000.