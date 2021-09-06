Peek at the Pyramids of Giza while bathing in this affordable Airbnb

Pyramids have always been associated with the evil, mystic and mummies. It is one of those places where everything is mysterious in its natural state and has always attracted people from all around the globe.

If you are planning a trip to Egypt, Airbnb is at your service offering you lodging near the Pyramid of Giza to make your trip historic as you wade through the wild history of Egypt.

Once you board at the two lands, we would highly recommend you lay your ghost to rest and relax at the Bright studio located in the neighborhood of Nazlet Al Semman, Cairo, Egypt. What hallmarks this studio is the two-person Jacuzzi tub placed near the window from where you can see the mounds of Giza.

Window view of the Pyramids

The view from the window will burn your heart with desire and is deemed to give you gothic feel. We can bet this will be once in a lifetime experience for you as the Pyramid of Giza is just a five minute walk from your halt and what better than relaxing in a Jacuzzi and gazing at the scenic beauty of Egypt.

If you ever dreamt of visiting one pyramid or the ‘Mummy series’ fascinated you to visit these tombs, here is your chance to get a real-life glimpse of what you’ve been seeing on television before. The pyramid gates are just few minute walk away from the studio location and are accessible to visitors.

King-size Bed, Bathroom and a Kitchenette









It is a luxurious stay with plenty of space to relax and chill. The studio also features a King-size bed that sleeps up to two people and includes a bathroom, kitchenette and a sofa bed that can sleep one more member.

In addition, you are provided with fresh, pure Egyptian cotton linen and towels. Small dining can also be put to use if required. Moreover, the studio also features an air conditioner to get relief from scorching heat of Cairo, along with Wi-Fi, cable TV and Chrome cast for entertainment.

The host also arranges an airport pick-up and drop-off for you and your family. What may come as a sheer surprise to you is the booking cost of the studio which is available only $63.86 per night which is a daylight robbery when compared with other hotels. In order to book your stays visit the official website of Airbnb and cherish the scenic beauty of Egypt.