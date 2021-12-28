Porsche Design reveals ANC true wireless earbuds wrapped in aluminum

After designing the cult favorite Porsche 911, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche wanted to explore his hand at high-end luxury accessories (like watches, sunglasses and even skis) by the brand. Thus, came into existence the Porsche Design Company almost half a century ago. Now, to the delight of music lovers, the iconic design house has forayed into the highly popular true wireless earbuds segment.

Yes, the German company has released the True Wireless Earphones PDT60 in a sleek aluminum construction. The contemporary look of these earbuds is a testament to the brand’s eye for detail, and of course, they deliver quality audio that pleases the ears.

ANC and ENC to bur out disturbances

While designing the PDT60 earbuds the focus of the design team was on minimalistic look with maximum features. Distinguishing the Porsche Design’s earbuds from popular options like Sony WF-1000XM4, Jabra Elite 3, Bose QuietComfort or Beats Fit Pro was important – hence the final accessories do have a nice ergonomic design for the ultimate comfort.

The true wireless buds have active noise canceling to filter out background and ambient noises for distraction-free listening. PDT60 also gets electronic noise canceling to enhance the audio quality while taking up calls. To control the audio volume, next/previous tracks the touch-sensitive controls on the PD logo is another unique element that’ll please listeners.

The 8 mm neodymium drivers on the buds deliver a balanced soundscape that will please music listeners with sensitive ears. These in-ear buds are good for listening even while it’s pouring down thanks to the IPX5 water-resistance rating.

Respectable battery life









Battery life on these elusive TWS earbuds is 5 hours with another 15 hours in the matching aluminum charging case that’s got leather finishing. The fast-charging functions make sure you don’t have to wait long before they juice up fully.

The True Wireless Earphones PDT60 earbuds are priced just right at $299, and are a good option for audiophiles who prefer unique style, wearing comfort for long hours, and non-compromised audio listening experience. The earbuds are available for purchase right away from the Porsche Design stores.