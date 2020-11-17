Porsche x Puma launch sneakers to celebrate eight generations of 911 Turbo

Porsche 911 Turbo is unapologetically the most iconic sports car just about everyone wants to be in some day, hypothetically at least! Isn’t that the sole fact that brings you to reading this? Anyway, that’s not what this is about. Of course, it’s about the 911 Turbo, but largely about its design inspiring a collection of sneakers than about its power and speed.

Yes, Porsche has teamed up with its compatriot Puma to create a collection of sneakers as fast and captivating as the Porsche 911 Turbo. Both the German companies share an unrelenting passion for better, faster, and louder and this is embodied in the sneakers lineup which pays tribute to eight generations of the iconic sports car.

Porsche x Puma

Puma’s two silhouettes – 1970s-inspired Future Rider and the motorsport-inspired Speedcat have been treated in the charismatic hues, body lines, and design of the Porsche 911 Turbo.

The customized shoes are styled in order to reflect the evolution of the 911 over the years from being an air-cooled variant to the water-cooled design of the present generation. While the Puma Future Rider is designed to represent the first four air-cooled 911 Turbos, Puma Speedcat is idealized as the water-cooled models of recent times.

Limited edition collection

This is going to be a limited edition collection of shoes designed in order to celebrate the iconic sports car in its period-specific paint colors. The entire collection will be limited to just 500 shoes and will launch starting November 17, for $150 a pair.

The sneakers from the Porsche x Puma collection will be available online from Puma and Porsche website and will also be sold at select retail outlets. If you want to be part of the Porsche 911 history, owning a pair of shoes with its name could be the easiest chance.