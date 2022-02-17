Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson dropping soon

Who doesn’t know The Simpsons? Perhaps next to Homer, Bart is the most popular character. Who says ’Ay, caramba’ and ‘Eat my shorts’ a lot? Bart.

Nike isn’t making a satirical release but it’s dropping the Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson very soon. It’s not the first collaboration between Nike and The Simpsons’ team as over a decade ago, there were the Marge Dunk High (2008) and the Homer Dunk Low (2004). Fast forward to 2022, here’s the more modern Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson.

Nike Loves Bart Simpson

The colors and design are patterned after Bart. The Simpson’s eldest child, Bartholomew JoJo Simpson, is having his own Nike shoe because you know, any collab with a pop culture icon and the top sports shoe brand will sell.

Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson retains the usual design. What’s catchy are the colors from the red suede overlays to the bright yellow leather bases. The tongue tags and shoelaces match.

Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson Details

The embroidered NIKE logo and Swooshes are white which is actually a nice contrast to the bright red material. Bart’s skateboard has also been used for inspiration as seen on the green insoles and blue sock liners. The blue rubber outsoles are topped by the clean white midsoles.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Bart Simpson” will be available soon. The price tag reads $100 and you can expect this pair to be available in most retail stores and online.

If you’re a fan of The Simpsons, you can also check out The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar Squishee and Adidas ZX 1000 Flaming Moes. Adidas released The Simpsons’ Duff Beer x Adidas Forum 84 Low Sneakers plus The Simpsons x Adidas Advantage El Barto. Adidas also has the Adidas McCarten Simpsons Left Handers Rule Shoes and the Simpsons x Adidas Originals Superstar Snowball Sneakers.