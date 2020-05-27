Preparing cold brew coffee as good as your favorite hangout café

Arguably a sip of well-prepared cup of cold brew coffee is the most satisfying. Though, it tastes better when it is served by someone else in a café. If you’re missing the luxury of being in a café as the spread of coronavirus keeps you stuck at home – why not try brewing your own café-style iced coffee at home?

If made well, cold brew coffee tastes and smells divine. But the idea of brewing your caffeine at home is incredibly tricky. There are many guides, methods, and machines on the market to help you do that, but nothing compares to preparing cold brew at home without any real third party assistance.

Getting down to business

If you can understand the way to do it, cold brew can be an easy DIY. So below we’ll try and share the secret of preparing cold brew that you can enjoy at home and feel the aroma and taste of your favorite barista.

The instructions will help you create a large batch of brew in advance, so you have a pleasurable gift for yourself that you can consume without a delay.

How to prepare cold brew coffee

Every person you come across can have his own way of making a cold brew coffee. One can easily get lost in a gamut of suggestions and end up with something that’s nowhere to what was actually intended. Perhaps then, you must know about the easiest method of making cold brew coffee at home with very basic supplies such as coffee beans, saucepan, water, and a refrigerator.

Start out by coarsely grounding the coffee beans. Add 100g of coarsely ground coffee in a saucepan. Now, pour 500ml of room temperature water in the pan and stir the coffee. (quantity of coffee/water can vary according to your requirement – ensure 1:5 ratio of coffee and water) Cover the saucepan with a lid and leave the mixture for a day to brew. Now’s the trickier part. You need to filter the brew well. It is thus advisable to filter it twice – once using a sieve and then using a paper/cloth filter to remove finest of coffee grounds. Store the filtered concentrate in and into an airtight jar. The thick concentrate can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks and can be consumed in portions as a straight-up espresso shot or with ice.

Serving the neatly prepared cold brew

Knowing how to consume the well-prepared brew concentrate is as important as making it in the first place. There are many ways in which the brew can be served and consumed, but it actually depends on your taste and liking. If you are unsure, jump down for some suggestions:

Serving with Milk: Cold brew coffee is best when had straight up as a shot with or without ice – it is smooth, refreshing and aromatic. But if you like your coffee with the dairy, you can add 1:2 ratio of coffee concentrate and milk for a refreshing cup of iced latte.

Black sparkling cup of Joe: A countless number of caffeine buffs prefer their coffee in sparkling water. If you are one, you can add a portion of your home brewed coffee to a similar amount of water for a perfect kick of freshness.