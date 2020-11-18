Puma x L.O.L Surprise! bring Diva and Queen Bee to your kid’s sneaker

Kids have little soles and their small feet need beautiful shoes. If somehow you can stuff their kicks or paint them in love with their favorites, you’ve conjured up a recipe to sell.

The latest collaborative attempt from Puma and L.O.L Surprise! intends to do just that. The two brands have gotten together for a new collection of kids’ sneakers and apparel, which feature L.O.L. Surprise! fan favorites Diva and Queen Bee.

Pair of surprise

Drawing inspiration from the L.O.L Surprise! Puma is slated to roll out two of its exciting pairs featuring, yes, the Queen Bee and Diva on them. Puma’s Future Rider is graced with Diva in her signature pink bow. The shoe has been painted with black and white cheetah print for additional fun with glitter of pink and green assent complementing the look.

On the other hand, Puma Cali Sport – another pair of German genius – is inspired by the Queen Bee. The sneaker features metallic gold accents and hints of pink along the black and white base design.

Additional fun

Kids are not just in for sneaker fun, the collaborative effort is also dealing out an apparel collection comprising graphic T-shirts and leggings in exciting L.O.L Surprise! colors. These apparel will also include images of Diva and Queen Bee.

If you’re already excited, note that the PUMA x L.O.L. Surprise! collection will only be available starting November 20 at Foot Looker brands and Puma’s web store. The collection ranges from $22-$75.