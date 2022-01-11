Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is tailored for the gaming community

Fossil launched a couple of Gen 6 smartwatches at CES 2022. A collaborative smartwatch made in partnership with gaming peripherals brand Razer is the major highlight here.

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch launched last week arrives in limited edition with customizable dials and Razor Chroma for RGB effect. The watch also features three unique Razor watch faces – Analog, Text, and Chroma – and comes with a pair of custom-designed, interchangeable straps.

Razer x Fossil Gen 6

This is not Razer’s first attempt at a smartwatch, the focus of previous ones has been on fitness, while this new one designed in collaboration with Fossil is a more capable smartwatch with features to face off against some of the top names.

The Razor x Fossil Gen 6 comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 416×416 pixels resolution and 326 ppi. The round 44mm black case watch is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC – offering faster app loading and lower power consumption – paired to 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard memory

The smartwatch will run Wear OS and is likely to be compatible with Wear OS 3, when the update rolls out later in 2022. It comes with a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and has a battery backup of 24 hours, the company claims. The smartwatch is paired with a fast charger to juice up 80 percent battery in less than half an hour.

Other details

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 gets two customizable buttons on either side of the rotatable crown. It can connect to both Android and iOS devices and features calling capabilities. The black case watch is worn on interchangeable, black or green silicon straps.

The Razor smartwatch is water-resistant to 30 meters, features Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi and NFC, and is limited to only 1,337 units. The watch can support Google Assistant out of the box and is likely to feature Amazon Alexa soon, to become the first Alexa-enabled Google’s Wear OS watch.

Excited Razor fans conscious of tracking fitness, health, and wellness can grab a Razor x Fossil Gen 6 for $329. The watch is available online through Razor’s website.