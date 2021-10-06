Crocs Desert Camo M Classic All Terrain Clog introduced

Crocs aren’t exactly the best-looking slip-ons in the world today but no doubt they can be considered the most comfortable. The brand promises “iconic crocs comfort” that many adults and kids love.

Not everyone will agree that Crocs is the best but with several collaborations with popular designers and brands, we can say the company has gone bigger over the years. And yes, there is no stopping the people behind Crocs.

Crocs Classic All Terrain Clog New Version

The American maker of the famous foam clogs has teamed up with other names. There was the Crocs x Vladimir Cauchemar limited-edition collaboration, Diplo x Crocs clog and slip-on sandal with 3D glow mushroom charms, and the Crocs Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection.

Of course, we also won’t forget the Sankuanz x Crocs Limited-Edition Classic Clog Collection and the Salehe Bembury Crocs Classic Clogs. The new terrain clog isn’t exactly a product of a collab but this makeover is eye-catching.

Crocs Desert Camo M Classic All Terrain Clogs Design

This pair of Crocs Classic Clogs comes with camo design in earth tones. The brown, khaki, and beige tones are complemented by accents of red on the black adjustable Velcro straps.

The Classic All Terrain Clog is officially called the Desert Camo M. It’s ideal for the outdoors, thanks to the padded support and increased traction delivered by the rugged outsoles.

The Crocs Classic All Terrain Clog in “Desert Camo M” will be available for $64. The pair is now ready for purchase from most retailers and online shops.