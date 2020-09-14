Roger Dubuis Excalibur Superbia turns eyeballs at Watches and Wonders, Shanghai

Watches and Wonders in Shanghai’s West Bund Art Center witnessed some remarkable timepieces which reflect the true spirit of fine watchmaking. The show had its share of the best brands showcasing their 2020 collections, and it was a true spectacle.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis took to the stage with most complicated yet eye-popping watches ever – the Excalibur Superbia. This tourbillon is another extroverted case design with a state-of-the-art movement inside, as we come to expect from this inventive hyper-horology brand.

Epitome of watchmaking perfection

Excalibur Superbia is all about pushing the envelope of watchmaking with the 18k white gold and palladium alloy case measuring 45mm. The mind-boggling bit is the inclusion of 600 white diamonds and blue sapphires which are equivalent to 11 carats. The gems on the bezel, crown, case and the flange have a tetrahedron-shape which is a tedious task to arrange on the curved surface for gem setters.

It takes a painstaking 900 hours for gem setting on the three sides and 420 hours just to set the bezel and the case of the watch which speaks volumes about the skill of the gem setters. In fact, to achieve the unique shape of the gems, the brand has to sacrifice a lot of diamonds for that flawless appearance!

Double flying tourbillon in skeleton caliber

This ritzy watch comes with the fresh caliber RD108SQ skeletonized movement which is manually wound and comes with a 72 hours power reserve. Of course it outshines with the Double Flying Tourbillon having a protruding star emblem crafted from skeletonized dial bridges.

On the case back there is the engraved skull along with the “Memento Mori” message which is the very essence of a fuller life. Excalibur Superbia is truly a remarkable example of watchmaking excellence personified and carries a fitting price tag of $858,500.