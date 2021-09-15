Samsung S4 monitor features pop-up webcam, built-in dual stereo speakers

At the recently concluded Apple’s virtual event, the tech giant did not make any mention of the iMac. Samsung is however not staying behind, the Korean tech company is giving people working from home a 24-inch monitor with built-in HD webcam, speakers and USB hubs to make life easier and smoother.

Dubbed Samsung Webcam Monitor S4, the monitor is made especially for the people juggling their life in the hybrid work and learning environment, which has become a new normal in the ongoing pandemic. This webcam monitor will make video calls and multitasking easier in such use cases.

The interesting monitor

The new Samsung monitor comes in 24-inch size with an HD webcam built-in. Labeled model number S40VA, it features a webcam on the top of the screen. When not in use, the webcam remains hidden in the screen and can be popped up by pushing it down into the monitor. The camera springs up instantly so you can jump onto a video conference or an online class instantly.

The monitor removes all the cable clutter required with the additional accessories in the current setup. The webcam is a mediocre 2MP FHD (1920×1080 resolution) camera with infrared and a 178-degree, which despite all odds makes it competent enough for a clear video call. To assist with the audio of your call, the monitor also features built-in 2W dual stereo speakers.

Other details

Interestingly, the facets of the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 are not only limited to the pop-up camera and built-in speakers. The monitor also includes a USB hub so that connecting additional display, laptop or peripherals is free of wire clutter on the desk. The monitor includes HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports for a range of connectivity.

The height-adjustable stand of the S4 monitor allows it to tilt and swivel in a manner you desire for work efficiency. It is also integrated with a face recognition feature for accessing the screen without a password. For the benefit of the user’s eyes, the monitor comes with Samsung’s flicker-free, low blue light feature so you can use the display throughout the day. The Webcam Monitor S4 is now available in the US for $320.