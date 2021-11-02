Samsung’s Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans have exclusive pocket for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is doing wonders in the fashion-forward market of smartphones and now to leverage that hype, the Korean tech company has partnered with Dr Denim to launch the stylish partner to the folding smartphone.

Through the partnership with denim experts Dr Denim, Samsung has done away with the use of bulky and unfashionable pockets to replace it with a smaller pocket designed to snugly fit the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Dubbed the ‘Z Flip Pocket Denim, the pair comes tied with the handset and is available in limited numbers only.

The next big trend

Big jeans pockets “occupy too much space,” and they aren’t all that stylish anymore, Samsung believes. Therefore, the company has designed a pair of jeans with a stylish new pocket on the front, which is made to exclusively hold the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and render the traditional denim pockets a thing of the past.

The Z Flip Pocket Denim celebrating the unique folding mechanism of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, comes with a small, square pocket on the front thigh to set a new trend. The pair of jeans does away with the bigger back pockets and replaces it with this smaller pocket and for extra oomph the traditional front pockets are stitched over with Zs as a nod to the foldable phone series.

Pricing and other details

According to Samsung, the pocket on the thigh is scaled down to the perfect size of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This, Hayley Walton, Head of Brand Marketing, Samsung Mobile, says is done because “smartphones are often not pocket friendly.” The company has therefore in collaboration designed the jeans to shape up the denim market and offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a perfectly fitting pocket.

The Z Flip Pocket Denim is limited to only 450 pairs, and it will retail for $1,499, with the Galaxy Z Flip3 included. If you’re into ultra-personalization, this statement piece comes in bespoke packaging.