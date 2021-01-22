Crocs, Vladimir Cauchemar limited-edition collaboration unveiled

Crocs isn’t exactly our style but during this time of pandemic, we’re always looking at ways on how to live in the new normal. Sneakerheads still have that passion for new colorways or reiterations of classic silhouettes from their favorite brands. But for those who want to be more practical, they look for slip-ons or sandals that may be easier to use, wear, and clean.

In the past year, we have checked out the Converse One Star Criss Cross Sandals, Nike 2020 ACG Air Deschutz Sports Sandals, Pharrell Williams x adidas PW Boost Slide Sandals. Now let’s see if this pair of Crocs is something you’d want to consider buying.

Crocs x Vladimir Cauchemar Collaboration

Believe it or not, Crocs has managed to introduced collaborations. Just like those sports shoe brands we love, Crocs also works with big names. The latest is a special collab with EDM Artist Vladimir Cauchemar.

Crocs has seen the value of collaborations especially last year so it’s continuing this business strategy. To start the year, it’s teaming up with the French producer and EDM artist Vladimir Cauchemar who is also a known sneakerhead. With Crocs, Cauchemar is bringing his personal style to the classic rubber sandals.

Crocs Designed by French EDM Artist

The Crocs are more like a pair of soft clogs. The limited edition style boasts a jet-black upper and a white outsole. The latter is where you can see an embossed Crocs logo. The top shows a buckle clip and a carabiner that hands.

The back strap can be tightened with the red elastic pull toggle. To add some character to the Crocs, there are six complementary metallic Jibbitz charms. The designs include the artist’s stylized name, red tattoo hearts, and a skull mask.









If you’re a fan of Vladimir Cauchemar, you may also enjoy a live DJ set from the artist on January 28— 4.40PM CET, 3.30PM GMT, and 22.30 EST. Head on to Crocs Europe Instagram page to watch. The Vladimir Cauchemar x Crocs will be released on January 28, next week, via select stores and Crocs webstore.