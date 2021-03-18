A Ma Maniére x adidas Ultra4D sports sneaker teased in all black hue

A Ma Maniére is having back-to-back collaboration with big names to come up with sneakers that are pretty exclusive. First, it was the Raised by Women Air Jordan 3, and now the Whitaker Group has got in close quarters with adidas Consortium for another release.

The shoe will come in a unique version of the Ultra4D that’s going to be as unique as it can get sans any outlandish styling that many don’t fancy. It’ll be a contrasting approach to the vibrant editions by Social Status and Packer.

All black AMM Ultra4D

The shoe is draped in an all-black finish with the solo color contrast being the slight gray tongue and silver laces. For a black hue lover this shoe is going to be irresistible, that goes without saying.

The sports sneaker will be ideal for running as the upper is made out of breathable Primeknit. The black suede on the mudguard and the midfoot cage gives it the hard matte finish – providing another contrasting element in a solo colored shoe.

Unique branding and suede finish

As with all other special edition sneakers, this one too is embellished with the A Ma Maniére and adidas branding to highlight the unique element. The finishing elements on the sneakers are pockmarked synthetic material on the heel, along with the collar and a plastic heel with the Ultra4D logo.

There is no official word yet on the release date of the A Ma Maniére x adidas Ultra4D as of now it is only teased by YankeeKicks. That said, the shoes could arrive in the late summer of 2021. It’ll be sold at select retailers for a probable price tag of $220.