Souvenirs to take home from your Moroccan escapade

With popular local artisan workshops and community spread across the medinas, souvenirs from Morocco are exquisite and one-of-a-kind. Depending on which place you visit in Morocco, you can find abundant locally handcrafted items. Although this place offers you almost anything you want, there are specific regions in this country that offer particular goods.

Morocco is indeed a paradise for shopaholics. But when you visit this beautiful nation, you might be confused about what souvenir to pick. Here we have rounded up a few popular items that you can take home to ensure the memories of your visit to Morocco remain alive for years to come.

Handmade lanterns

A handcrafted Moroccan lantern is an ideal takeaway to remember your time spent in Morocco. You can find a wide range of lamps made in different materials, sizes, and weights. However, don’t pick up lanterns made of aluminum since the cost less – these are likely to bend and lose their shape easily. Invest in a more refined, heavy-duty fixture. Often metal lanterns are considered great for both indoor and outdoor use. For indoor use, you can select metal lanterns with glass plates that let you admire the electrical fixture hanging in the middle of the lampshade.

Argan oil

The finest and authentic Argan oil is produced in Essaouira, which is the only place where Argan trees grow. However, you have to be very careful with the quality of the oil you pick – all oils are not made with equal emphasis on quality. Check for Rue 33 Majorelle on the Argan oil bottle to ensure you’re buying the premium quality.

Artisanal soaps

Even artisan handmade soaps make a lovely souvenir. The handmade soaps in Morocco are loaded with the goodness of different herbs like rosemary, lavender, as well as Argan oil. However, the jasmine and orange blossom water make an amazing bar soap combination along with Argan oil to provide extra moisturization to your skin.

Berber baskets

These breadbaskets originated in the Moroccan Sahara desert. However, they have become popular over time to form integral part of interiors decoration in homes and restaurants. These decorative and functional baskets are available in various color combinations and sizes. Even colorful handmade dishes can be purchased to form part of your interior decor.