Spending a day at the Amalfi Coast, Italy in style

Located in southern Italy, the Amalfi Coast is a popular tourist destination for the region; and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It looks like it is straight out of a fairytale. The region is just perfect for quintessential romantic Hollywood fans with its bright towns and villages, cloud-covered mountains, wonderful woodlands, and glistening Mediterranean waters.

Located about two hours from Naples, the coast itself has many towns, the popular ones being Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello. Although you can never explore any place within the limited hours of a day, you can do many fun things on a day-trip to Amalfi Coast.

Getting there

You can easily reach the Amalfi Coast from Rome or Naples. There are three ways to get to this breathtaking location. You can either ask your hotel to send a pick up to Naples, which would costs higher than public transport.

To remain within a budget, you can use public transport – it is comfortable and inexpensive. There is a train from Naples to Meta di Sorrento, a town north of Amalfi Coast. From Sorrento, you can take the regular bus service to Positano, another town on the Coast. There is also an option to rent a car and drive yourself, which is recommended if you have a valid driving license.

Visiting places based on preference

Amalfi Coast is a wonderful place with so many things to see that you cannot have enough of it in one day. You can either extend your trip or choose one of the many towns to explore if you are on a one-day trip to Amalfi.

You can plan a visit to Sorrento, a town on the north of the Amalfi Coast, famous for its beautiful landscapes, gorgeous architecture, and Limoncello – an Italian lemon liqueur.

The islands of Capri-Anacapri are an absolute delight and a sight to behold. The towns of Capri and Anacapri has on offer some of the finest churches, boutiques and cozy coffee shops on the coast.

Positano is the most picturesque town on the Amalfi Coast with its pastel-colored houses by the mountainside. The cathedral in the main town of Amalfi and the Piazza del Duomo is the main attractions in Amalfi. A visit to Ravello becomes necessary if you like a bird’s eye view of the city you’re visiting. The town is located on the top of the mountains and presents the finest sight of the Amalfi Coast.