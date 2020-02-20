SpongeBob SquarePants gets a prequel entitled ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’

Prequel movies are important. They usually give the audience and most especially the fans a glimpse of what happened in the past of a certain hero in a story. Some will say they’re not necessary but there are stories and characters that we want to get to know better.

A prequel helps people understand a story better. We can’t really say that it’s needed for a cartoon but that’s what’s going to happen when Nickelodeon releases a SpongeBob SquarePants prequel. We’re not kidding—the yellow character is getting his own prequel series.

See a Young SpongeBob Enjoy Summer Camp

Officially called ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’, it will be a series and not a movie. It will be released this July after it was ordered last Summer. The show will be about a 10-year old SpongeBob in a summer camp.

The original voice cast will be part of the show. Expect to hear the talented voices of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Jill Talley (Karen), Lori Alan (Pearl), and Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff).

More of SpongeBob SquarePants

Details are scarce but a pre-teen SpongeBob in a summer camp sounds fun and exciting. Before this series, a new SpongeBob movie will be released. SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is a 3D film that focuses on SpongeBob and Patrick’s search for Gary the Snail. The snail has been kidnapped and must be rescued.

The movie also stars Keanu Reeves, Reggie Watts, and Awkwafina. Cyndi Lauper will be writing original music but Hans Zimmer will score the film. The movie will be released in theaters on May 22. Don’t forget the official title: SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.