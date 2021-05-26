Suunto 9 Peak is one of the slimmest, lightest and toughest sports watches

Suunto recently launched titanium faced Suunto 7 and 9 sports watches. Continuing to make its sports watches more appealing, the company has tweaked another model, not so much with new material, but with sleeker and lighter form factor.

If you’re into Suunto watches, you’d remember the Suunto 9 Baro. This new lighter and slimmer Suunto 9 Peak is based on the 9 Baro, only to differ in its size. In fact, it is so distinct that it reportedly measure 37-percent slimmer and 36-percent lighter than the Suunto 9 Baro.

The Suunto 9 Peak

Suunto 9 Peak with grade 5 titanium casing has a sapphire glass face and it is very different from any other Suunto you may have come across. While some exterior differences are glaringly obvious, the innards comprise all the facets of the Suunto sports watches seen before.

Being dubbed the thinnest and lightest Suunto ever made, the 9 Peak is one of the toughest in the collection as well. Being a dedicated sports smartwatch, this has over 80 sporting modes with presets for swimming, running, hiking, skiing and more.

Features

The enticing smartwatch comes with heart rate monitor and pretty accurate GPS system on board. The watch uses Komoot to provide turn-by-turn navigation and also offers weather insights on the go. Despite its slip profile, the Suunto 9 Peak doesn’t shy away from features, it provides blood oxygen measurement and has an altimeter for better understanding of the ascending levels in high altitudes.

A good sports watch with inferior battery is not worth the looks. Suunto understands this and has an intelligent battery management system onboard, which provides up to 14 days power backup. The watch features fast charging and can juice up completely in almost an hour.

Compatible with the Suunto app for discovering new locations and creating points of interest, the Suunto 9 Peak is water-resistant up to 100m and comes in option of granite blue, birch white, all black and moss gray colors. While the blue and white options are made in titanium and cost $699 each; black and gray models are made from stainless steel and retail for $569 each.