Three Best Winter Running Socks to Consider

In most parts of the world, it’s winter. If you live somewhere cold and the temperature continues to drop, it’s important that you wear proper clothes. If it’s not yet too cold, there is still time to shop and prepare for what’s too come. In other places, it can be the coldest in January or February.

Apart from getting the best coat or jacket that will keep you warm, there are boots to consider. And aside from boots, you also need to consider the socks you’re going to wear. You don’t just buy and wear any pair of socks you have in your drawer. There are winter socks that you can even wear during your run.

Winter running is a thing. For those into this sport, we understand the need to do so. Christmas and wintertime may be all about eating or hibernation for some but if you’re doing the former, you need to do some exercise. Running is the easiest to do.

We have top three winter socks we recommend. There are more but we know these three pairs will keep you warm and running.

Thorlos Xj Max Cushion Running Crew Socks

There is science behind this pair but simply put, it’s all about the material. The socks use fibers that can last for years. They are chosen for durability and performance to keep up with the demands of the wearer.

The pair boasts the legendary Thorlo padding in the heel and forefoot—not many socks have such features. It’s made of 86% Acrylic, 12% Nylon, and 2% Elastic as described.

Any runner can experience maximum protection and comfort even on long distances, thanks to the cushion and the fibers that keep feet dry. [Price: $12.96]

Zensah Wool Running Socks

Each pair of Zensah Wool Running Socks is made of 100% other fibers. It helps prevent blisters as the running socks come with a cushioned sole that also offers light shock absorption.

The socks are also dry and lightweight as made possible by the wool. The running socks can stay in place because of the spandex material that hugs the feet. There is a ‘Do not slip’ side so you won’t ever slip. Despite all the thought in the design, the socks are still ultra-soft and well-ventilated. [Price: $13.99]

Under Armour Adult Coldgear Boot Socks

Here’s another pair you can get from Amazon. The Under Armour Adult Coldgear Boot Socks are made of 64% polyester, 17% wool, 16% nylon, and 3% spandex. Its full cushion construction offers maximum comfort all the time and in all areas.

The heel and toe have been reinforced for maximum durability. Because the material wicks sweat and dries fast, you can depend on the anti-odor technology to work. [Price: $22.99/two pairs]