Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High ready in four colorways

Maison Margiela and Reebok appear to be enjoying their relationship. No doubt the two big names in the fashion world are reaping their hard work and creativity as every collab sells out fast.

Even if the few Maison Margiela x Reebok pairs we have introduced are expensive, sneakerheads get them. There is something too about the Tabi design that makes ever Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Shoes stand out.

Maison Margiela, Reebok Join Forces Again

So far, we have seen these Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi pairs: Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto and the Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford. Here’s another one: the Maison Margiela Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High.

The Tabi Classic Leather is getting a new iteration. This time, it’s high-top which will remind you a lot of gladiator sandals. Choose from these four colorways: Red, White, Black, and the signature Bianchetto style.













Maison Margiela Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High Design

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High is really a pair of full sneakers. The pair was designed by John Galliano, Maison Margiela’s creative director.

The design shows an exposed midfoot. The collar is secured by a strap. Most of the shoes feature leather. Of course, there is the signature Tabi toe split at each of the forefoot. The tongue shows a Maison Margiela tag.















The Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High will be available at $650 for the Bianchetto model. The three colored versions will be $595 from several retailers and Reebok online beginning June 18.